Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 04:45
Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now.

The audience likes to keep up with these little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity.

Alpana Buch is an Indian television actress who has been part of the acting industry for three decades now. She has been part of shows like Saraswatichandra, Baal Veer, Papad Pol. Apart from this, she has also worked in the Gujarati film industry.

Alpana is pretty known for her role as Leela Shah in Anupama.

Not many people but Alpana Buch is actually married to another actor in the Rajan Shahi shows universe, Woh Toh Hai Albela, and it is none other than popular actor of the Gujratai industry Mehul Buch.


Mehul Buch is also a popular actor who has been seen in many TV shows like Balika Vadhu 2, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Pyaar ka Dard Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and he even appeared in the Hostar original Anupama Spin-off, Namaste America Anupama.

Mehul is currently seen in the show Woh Toh Hai Albela.

Alpana and Mehul both worked in the Gujrati theatre community, for a long time. The two have a daughter, her name is Bhavya Buch.

The two have been active in teh acting field for a long time, and while Mehul Buch is considered to one of the best stage artist, Alpana’s fame has skyrocketed as Baa.


Did you know that Anupama's Baa aka Alpana Buch is married to this Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor? Read About their real life love story here!
