Did you know - Anushka Merchande aka Chhavi applied real mehendi on her own for her upcoming wedding track on Main Hoon Aparajita?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita which focuses on the journey of Aparajita (played by famous actress Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother of 3 daughters, preparing them for the rollercoaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Chhavi(Anushka Merchande) ran away from her house and then just to get in the good books of her family, Veer (played by Shubh Karaan) took her back to her place. And now that Akshay’s memory is back, unaware of the fact that it was her daughter’s boyfriend, Veer who got him in trouble in the first place by locking him up in the freezer, Akshay declared that he will get Chhavi married to Veer within the next two days.

In the upcoming episodes viewers will get to watch the prenuptial ceremonies of Chhavi and Veer, and Anushka is loving every bit of her first on-screen wedding. One of the most important parts of a girl's life is her wedding day. From choosing the right outfits to the jewelry, the bride-to-be looks forward to everything. But, the perk of being an actor is that one can get to dress up as a bride countless number of times, and Anushka has left no stone unturned to make her first onscreen wedding, a memorable one. So much so that the actress ditched the temporary stick-on Mehendi and decided to apply real henna. In fact, it will be astonishing for the fans to know that Anushka has actually applied mehendi on her hands, by herself.

Anushka Merchande shared, “Even the simplest wedding ceremony is incomplete without mehendi, and when I got to know about the upcoming ‘mehendi’ sequence, I thought of why not put it by myself. My passion for art has always been evident, whether it's drawing, sketching, or painting, and during the wedding sequence, I discovered a newfound love for mehendi designs. Originally, I was just doing this as a fun activity on the set, but soon I became interested in it and designed the mehendi. My design got a lot of appreciation, and it made me really happy. I know the wedding is not a real one, but the entire feeling of becoming a bride itself is giving me butterflies."

Well! We definitely can't wait to watch the drama unfold at Chhavi and Veer's wedding.

A lot of twist and turns awaits, will Aparajita and Disha be able to find and unveil Veer’s truth? What will happen when Veer’s truth will come in front of everyone?

To know more, tune into Main Hoon Aparajita, every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm, only on Zee TV!