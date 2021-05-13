Did you know Anushka Sen had previously appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi? Here's proof

MUMBAI: Bengali beauty Anushka Sen is all set to show off her adventurous avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Anushka Sen is the youngest contestant to take part in this popular reality show.

The actress is currently in Cape Town, South Africa along with her parents who have accompanied her for the show.

Anushka is having a ball of a time with all the contestants and gelled quite well with everyone.

We are seeing how she hangs out with everyone on the sets.

We also shared a video where Anushka and Rahul Vaidya were shaking legs together.

While we are extremely excited to see Anushka on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, not many are aware that the actress has previously been on the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Anushka shared a throwback memory from the sets of the show where we can see her posing with ace director-producer Rohit Shetty.

Anushka had visited the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 finale to promote her show Jhansi Ki Rani.

Take a look:

Anushka reveals in the caption that she never thought that after two years, she will be participating in such a big show and will be mentored by none other than Rohit Shetty.

Well, isn't that amazing?

