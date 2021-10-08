Did you know Avinesh Rekhi lost 13 kgs for Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na?

MUMBAI: When you want something with all your heart, the universe conspires in bringing it to you! Zee TV’s upcoming show, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, captures the story of Krisha Chaturvedi, a girl who has always dreamt of being swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour, and what happens after the day the universe manifests this dream for her…

Krisha, played by Anjali Tatrari, is a simple young girl of limited means, who moves into a magnificent palace against the picturesque landscape of the princely state of Ambikapur. She hopes to begin her very own fairy tale with the love of her life Prince Devraj, the current heir of the royal family. Embodying the swagger and charisma of the blue-blooded royalty will be television heartthrob Avinesh Rekhi as Prince Devraj. Devraj’s poise and demeanor reflect how classy and mature he is as a person.

While Avinesh has always been a charmer at every weight and in any shape, to look the part of a young handsome prince, the actor worked really hard to transform himself completely. In fact, he lost 13 kgs in a short span of time for the show and we must say, he looks dashing as Prince Devraj! While sharing the experience of his significant weight loss journey, the actor also opened up about his biggest motivating factor.

Talking about his transformation, Avinesh Rekhi revealed, “Weight loss is a nightmare for most people, including me, because losing weight is a very tough job. All my life I have been a fitness enthusiast, but it was quite difficult for me this time around. While I managed to lose around 13 kgs in a short span of time, I was surprised as I have not lost weight at this pace before. But I feel when you have dedication, proper precision and motivation along with a rigorous diet and a proper workout schedule, then you get the desired results. I was actually on a one-meal-a-day diet and while having only one meal a day is considered unhealthy and I wouldn’t recommend it to most people, I know a lot about nutrition, so I was able to ensure I wasn't deprived of any essential macro nutrient. Talking about my workout regimen, I only did functional training. I didn't go to the gym for any weight training, I just did functional training which required bands, conditional workouts, push-ups, and pull-ups. I must mention that the entire process was very hard, but my biggest motivating factor was Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. When I was offered the show, they wanted me to shoot bare-chested for a lot of sequences. So, that became my biggest motivation for being in shape. My transformation for the show was really challenging, but I am very content and excited to see myself on the screen and I’m sure it will be a treat for all my fans.”

While Avinesh is going all out to embody Devraj who is the knight in shining armor for Krisha, he will find himself caught between his love for her and his duties towards the royal family and its legacy as the story progresses. Will there be a 'happily ever after' in store for Krisha after all? Or will she have to take charge of the situation and earn it?

Watch this space for more on Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na