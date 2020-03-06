Did you know before becoming an actor Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla wanted to be this?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. The actor has immense fan following. He recently won Bigg Boss 13. Post the reality show, the number of his fans has escalated.

His viewers love him for his acting chops. Speaking about his acting journey, he made his debut with a lead role in the television show, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later had lead roles in Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and Balika Vadhu.

But did you know initially his plan was to venture into a different profession?

Well, the Bigg Boss 13 winner, who attended St. Xavier's High School, Fort, completed his degree in Interior Design at Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Yes, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 contestant wanted to become an interior designer but later changed his stream.

Had he become an interior designer, we would have certainly missed a talented actor! What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below.