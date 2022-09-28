Did you know that COLORS’ BIGG BOSS house gets four bedrooms for the first time?

MUMBAI : A few days away from its premiere, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS Season 16’ with Ching’s Schezwan Chutney as Special Partner, MyGlamm as Make-up Partner, Priya Gold Hunk as Taste Partner, Garnier Men and Hershey’s Kisses as Associate Sponsors has sparked incredible excitement with its theme ‘Game badlega kyunki BIGG BOSS khud khelega’. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever!

Yes, you read it right! Enlivening the grand circus era and designed by Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar, the four bedrooms namely the 'Fire Room', 'Black And White Room', 'Cards Room', and 'Vintage Room'. What these rooms have in store for the contestants remains to be seen! The elaborate set-up of the bedrooms also stirs speculation about what the contestants must overcome to earn them. How will they earn these rooms and what BIGG BOSS has in store for them will be fun to witness as the master of the house will also play the game.

Watch the game change like never before in 'BIGG BOSS Season 16’ Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, Taste Partner Priya Gold Hunk and Associate Sponsors Garnier Men and Hershey’s Kisses premiering on 1st October 2022 at 9.30 PM, Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 18:02

