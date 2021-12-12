Did you know? Dev Anand suggested Zeenat Aman to have a hippie look for ‘Dum Maaro Dum’; revealed on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a special treat this Saturday as legendary actress Zeenat Aman will appear as a special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

While each contestant impressed the veteran actress during the shoot, it was Laj, Ananya, and Yumna’s power-packed performance to Hare Ram Hare Krishna’s title track and Dum Maaro Dum that left her spellbound. In fact, the song also made the evergreen actress so nostalgic that she started sharing a lot of anecdotes about the song. Ananya also asked Zeenat ji about her iconic look for the song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ and to everyone’s surprise, the actress revealed an untold story about how Dev Anand was the one who decided her look for this song.

Talking about the same Zeenat Aman revealed, “When the song was being shot, Dev Sahab was in double minds about it. He wasn’t sure if we should use it for the movie, but he was convinced about it finally. After the song was locked, my look became a topic of discussion. With the song being so personal to my character, I decided to give it a personal touch with straight, long hair with a middle partition. But Dev Sahab felt that my character should wear shades and have a hippie look since the song is being shot around hippies as well. She should also be carefree and not really bothered with anything and be very bindaas. So, we basically collaborated to finalize this iconic look for the song.”

While Zeenat Aman’s surprising revelations on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will leave everyone surprised, the performances by the talented contestants will also blow everyone’s minds during the show.

