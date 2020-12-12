Did you know Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 fame Kanikka Kapur was a part of THIS reality show?

MUMBAI: Kanikka Kapur has become a popular face of the television industry with her role of Suman in Sony Entertainment Television’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

With the rising popularity of the show, Kanikka's fan following too has been increasing with every passing day. Fans have been quite inquisitive about her personal life and want to know everything about it.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is Kanikka's debut TV show and luckily it worked well for her.

And now, here's an interesting thing about Kanikka which not many people are aware of.

Did you know before stepping into the television industry, Kanikka was a part of a popular reality show

Kanikka had participated in the popular reality show India's Next Superstar in the year 2018. Yes, you read it right!

Kanikka has come a long way in her career ever since then.

