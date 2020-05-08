Did you know Erica Fernandes has shared the screen with THIS Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 star before?

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has become a household name with her recent show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The actress plays the role of Prerna Sharma in the show and she has won several accolades for the same.

Erica style statement has always on point and it kept changing as her character progressed in the show.

While Erica shares a great bond with the entire star cast of the show, here's an interesting update about the actress.

Before Erica rose to fame for her acting skills in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica had done a Bollywood movie. The actress had shared the screen with one of her current co-stars of Kasauti and it's none other than Sahil Anand. The actor plays the role of Anupam Sengupta in the show.

Erica was seen with Sahil in the movie Babloo Happy Hai and Erica seemed to have played Sahil's love interest. Well, this means, Erica and Sahil know each other for a long time before they again teamed up for Kausati Zindagi Kay 2.

