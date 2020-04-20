Did you know Gautam Gambhir’s wife Natasha inspires him to dress up? Read details

MUMBAI: Gautam Gambhir is one of the most popular and loved sports personalities. While his cricket skills made his fans go crazy, his stylish and sober looks are also noticeable.

But did you know the politician and former cricketer doesn’t like dressing up?

Well, Gautam Gambhir revealed in his recent Instagram post that he hates dressing up.

So, who inspires him to don those stylish looks? Well, it’s none other than his beloved wife Natasha.

Gautam Gambhir shared a picture on his social media platform wherein his wife is looking beautiful in a gorgeous lehenga choli. He complimented her by opting for a traditional outfit and is looking classy.

Beside the picture, he wrote, “Generally I hate dressing up. But then you have to look good to pose with her!!” That’s adorable, isn’t it?

Check out his post right here?

What do you think about Gautam Gambhir’s revelation? Hit the comment section below.

Gautam and Natasha tied the knot in October 2011. They set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

