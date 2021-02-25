Did You Know: Hina Khan shares a SPECIAL CONNECTION with Rahul Vaidya!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry, and shot to fame with her television debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the year 2009. She played the role of Akshara in the show for eight long years, after which she was also seen in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11, as well as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

It wouldn’t be exaggerating to say that Hina Khan is the powerhouse of talent. She is gorgeous and has worked towards achieving the goals she set in her life. She is immaculate, striking and an absolute charmer. The Indian television industry has some of the most stunning actresses who pour allure into a narrative and one such diva is Hina!

There is no doubt Hina is climbing the ladder of success with her each project and the fan wave is unstoppable.

However, prior to entering the entertainment industry, did you know that Hina has a strong connection with reality singing show Indian Idol?

Well, during her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Hina mentioned that during her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show at one of the malls. She also said that Rahul Vaidya, who had just wrapped up his own Indian Idol season, was a special guest there.

The singer had selected Hina as the winner and she reveals how excited she was to receive the prize from him for the competition.

