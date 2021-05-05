MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most-watched and loved television shows. The singing-based reality show gives a platform to the contestants to showcase their singing skills. Like the previous seasons, Indian Idol 12 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the audience.

The contestants of the show such as Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, and others contribute a lot to hook the viewers and have impressed many with their melodious and soulful voices. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya while Aditya Narayan is the host. Considering the show is a hit already, it comes as no surprise that the judges charge a bomb per episode.

Did you know how much Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya charge per episode of Indian Idol 12? Well, it is pretty jaw-dropping. According to a report published in BollywoodLife, Neha who is younger than the other senior judges is touted to be the highest-paid judge as she earns Rs 5 lakh per episode. Talking about the second judge Vishal Dadlani who is a popular singer as well as composer receives Rs 4.5 lakh per episode, whereas Himesh Reshammiya who is also a famous composer and singer gets around Rs 4 lakh for each episode. Aditya Narayan who was tested positive for COVID-19 is fully recovered now and has come back to work earns around Rs. 2.5 lakh for every episode.

