Did you know Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali was the first runner-up of THIS reality show?

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the popular singing reality shows of the small screen. The show has given big breaks to many aspiring singers and today their career has reached new heights.

Singers like Neha Kakar, Bhoomi Trivedi and Monali Thakur are one of the successful singers of Bollywood who are ruling several hearts with their soothing voice.

Every season of Indian Idol proved to be a huge hit among the viewers. The show saw dozens of fabulous singers who chose this platform to showcase their talent. While some successfully managed to make it to the top spot, some failed.

The 10th season of Indian Idol saw lots of amazing bunch of contestants like Vibhor Parashar, Nilanjana Ray, Nitin Kumar, Kunal Pandi among others. However, it was Salman Ali who managed to bag the show's trophy with his excellent singing.

Salman became the winner of Indian Idol 10 and his life changed forever.

However, if you are wondering this was Salman's first reality show then you are wrong.

Not many are aware but Salman had participated in Zee TV's superhit singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in the year 2011 and emerged as a runner-up. Yes, you heard it right!

Well, Salman's career has taken off on a high note and he is today a successful playback singer of Bollywood.

