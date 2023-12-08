Did you know? On India's Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals he played a pivotal role in Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's love story

MUMBAI: This weekend, on the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3 will commemorate the grand celebration with much gusto as the contestants along with their choreographers give patriotic dance tribute in the ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani’ special. Evoking the spirit of patriotism through mesmerizing acts, this special episode will be graced by the ‘Ghoomer’ star cast – Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Not only this, but the show will also be further elevated with the presence of esteemed singers, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan, who will be coming to promote their upcoming song, ‘Yeh Desh’.



The episode will take viewers on a poignant journey through history as the talented contestants, along with their choreographers, delve into the stories of our respected and iconic leaders who were instrumental in bringing about the revolution and change. With a patriotic vibe, these beautiful and heart-warming performances will be a treat to watch as the feeling of patriotism will be at its fullest!



One of the highlights of the evening will be the delightful banter between old friends, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonali Bendre. Spilling the tea about their friendship, Abhishek will share how he played a pivotal role in bringing Sonali and her husband Goldie Behl together. Talking about this memory, Abhishek Bachchan humorously remarked, “My Bhabhi Sonali is sitting right next to me. I chose her husband, Goldie for her. He is a very close friend, and I would like to take this credit. I was a Kabab Mai Haddi!" I was not actually a Cupid for them but I used to talk to Goldie when he was shooting a film Angaaray starring Sonali Bendre. I think that’s the first time they had met and, at that time I remember Goldie used to talk to me and say that Sonali is very nice”.



Abhishek fondly recounted his early days in the industry and shared how a prank orchestrated by Sonali and Ajay Devgn during the shoot of "Major Sahab" left him in splits. “Mr. Bachchan was doing a film called Major Sahab; Sonali (Bhab) was the heroine, and we built a bond at that time. They used to bully me, Ajay & Sonali. Once we were shooting in Australia, and everyone said it's a holiday tomorrow, let's go for a movie. I took the tickets and was waiting for them outside, and they didn’t come over there. They were sitting at the hotel and laughing, saying how was the movie. And at that time, I didn’t have money too; I thought to sell the tickets in black on the streets of Australia; just joking.”



Sonali Bendre reciprocated the sentiment, stating, “Yes, Abhishek has played a very important role in our love story. During 'Major Sahab,' Abhishek was like this sweet person who used to take care of us so much we used to have so much fun.”



India's Best Dancer Season 3








