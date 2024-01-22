Did You Know? Jheel Mehta aka Sonu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fiancé has NOT watched her show! (Details Inside)

MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The show became a superhit and so did the actors and the characters that they essayed.

Tapu Sena was an integral part of the show and the character of young Sonu was played by Jheel Mehta. She quit the show after a brief period but still her name is synonymous to Sonu.

Jheel has been in a relationship. She is young and beautiful and her social media handle is proof that she is head over heels in love with the love of her life.

She keeps on updating her social media followers with fun reels, video clips and posts of all that is happening in her life and how she is having a ball of a time with her friends. She recently announced that she is getting engaged on social media when her boyfriend proposed to her. Jheel entered blind folded with her friends and her boyfriend proposed marriage to her. Jheel looked smitten and happy as emotions took over her and she agreed.

Now, as she has not formally introduced her boyfriend, in a video on her blog, she mentioned that her boyfriend Aditya and she are childhood sweethearts. They belonged to the same school and they got talking when they were in standard 10th and the rest is history!

Jheel also mentioned that just like her, Aditya loves dancing and apart from that, he loves playing video games. Aditya then mentioned that he hasn’t watched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah apart from binge watching it at times.

