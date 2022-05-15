Did You Know: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actors Nishgandha Wad and Rajeev Kumar are NEIGHBOURS?

Rajeev Kumar is a gifted artist. He has a 25 year old career span on television and has worked very hard in his career. He is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se starring Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles. Rajeev co-star Nishigandha Wad too, who is a veteran actress in the industry, is seen on the show.
Nishgandha-rajiv

He is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se starring Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles. Rajeev co-star Nishigandha Wad too, who is a veteran actress in the industry, is seen on the show. She has a decade long career not only in Hindi films and television but has done quite some work in the regional space too. Rajeev shared an interesting detail about Nishigandha of how the two have been living in the same building from many years now and they greet each other too however, they have never had a working relationship.

Rajeev said, “Nishigandha is a veteran and extremely talented. It is very nice to share screen space with a talented actress like her. She has done a lot of work in films, television and regional work. We live in the same building for 10 years now and often greet each other cordially while crossing paths however, I have never got an opportunity to work with her. So now, it is nice to be having a working relationship with her too, as I have also worked with many of the cast members from the show in the past.”

Now isn’t that an interesting fun fact?

Latest Video