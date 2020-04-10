Did you know : Karan Wahi bagged REMIX BY-CHANCE?

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra went LIVE with friend Karan Wahi and spoke at length about his journey in showbiz.

In the candid chat, Karan Wahi for the first time spoke about how he bagged his popular Star One show Remix. If you are a Karan Wahi fan and haven’t seen the LIVE, you got to read ahead.

Spilling the beans on how he bagged the show, Karan said, “It all seems to be by-chance. My audition was not quite impressive. I was very conscious. The idea of speaking to a rolling camera was kind of weird to me. I was heavily into performing arts in school and college, but on-stage performance is quite different from acting in front of the camera. What happened during the Remix audition is quite funny. So, I casually introduced myself not knowing about the camera rolling, so, the introduction part went smooth. But then, they asked me to say the lines and perform, that’s when I started to fumble and I felt I didn’t do very well in the audition. What the makers did was, they sent only my introductory portion to the channel where I sounded decent, the channel gave a thumbs up and that’s how I bagged the part in Remix”.

