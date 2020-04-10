Did you know THIS Kundali Bhagya actress was part of the iconic show -Shaktimaan

MUMBAI: The quarantine has got special with a list of old and iconic shows that have returned on TV. With the complete lockdown, channels are re-running the shows and making fans all nostalgic.

One of the shows which have got viewers excited is the iconic show Shaktimaan, which stars Mukesh Khanna as the Indian Superhero. The major characters played by actors in the show are Vaishnavi Mahant, Surendra Pal, Rajendra Gupta, Nawab Shah, Raju Srivastava, Deepshika Nagpal, Manjeet Kular, and Lalit Parimoo.

Well, there is another well-known actress who was part of Shaktimaan and is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. We are talking about actress Usha Bachani. She is all nostalgic watching the re-run of Shaktimaan once again.