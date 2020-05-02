Did you know? A line of people used to wait for Nitesh Bharadwaj to seek his blessings on the sets of Mahabharat

MUMBAI: Mahabharata is one of the two greatest epics of India, the other being the Ramayana. These two popular mythological drama series are back on television screens and have taken everyone down the memory lane.

Mahabharata is one of the greatest stories viewers witnessed on TV and there's no comparison to it in any way. From the casting to presenting the story in the most beautiful way, the makers left no stone unturned to thrill the viewers and keep them hooked to the screen.

The show's lead actor Nitesh Bharadwaj gained immense love, adulation and blessings from masses. The conviction he has in his role of Shri Krishna, people have actually started believing him as Lord Krishna.

We hear that during the shoot of Mahabharat there were a lot of people who used to visit the sets to get the glimpse and blessings from Nitesh Bharadwaj.

In fact there have been times when Mr Bharadwaj used to not have a shoot and still had to visit the sets to meet the tons of people waiting for him.

We can surely say that the love and blessings actors of epic Ramayana and Mahabharat have received is unbelievable.

Mahabharata was produced by B.R Chopra and directed by his son Ravi Chopra.