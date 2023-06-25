Did you know Maitree’s Samarth Jurel was a state level cricketer before becoming an actor?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s fiction show ‘Maitree’ focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have been inseparable since childhood. While they were sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, destiny had other plans for them. Eventually, the dynamics between Maitree and Nandini changed drastically and now they have drifted apart. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after all the disagreements and banter, Harsh (Samarth Jurel) and Maitree fell in love, and got married to each other.

With all the twists and turns going on in the show, the recent addition to Maitree’s family, Samarth Jurel, has been winning the hearts of the audience with his endearing performance. But, did you know that Samarth left his budding career in cricket to come to Mumbai so that he could become an actor? Not just that, just because his father was a cricketer, he wanted Samarth to become a cricketer as well. But as they say, the heart wants what it wants, Samarth left Indore (his hometown) by lying to his father that he will pursue cricket but ended up following his heart of becoming an actor. Everything seemed to have worked out for him but during his free time on the sets, Samarth likes to play cricket with his co-stars.

Samarth Jurel said, “I always wanted to become an actor, but my father wanted me to ace in cricket only because he is a cricketer. Initially I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only for my father. In fact, I played at district and state level. But soon after that, I decided not to quit on my dreams, so without hurting my dad’s feelings I lied to him saying that I am going to Mumbai to play cricket but actually opted for modelling and did theatre. One thing led to another and here I am doing what I love the most, being an actor. There are times I play cricket on set with my co-actors in the show, because I still have a soft spot for cricket in my heart, thanks to my father. So, from ‘Abba nahi Manenge…, to convincing my father, I love every bit of this filmy journey of mine.”

He further added, “The journey from Indore to Mumbai definitely wasn’t easy and giving up on a budding career to follow my love for acting, was the toughest decision I have made in my life. Having said that, playing this role of Harsh in ‘Maitree’ is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out.”

While Samarth Jurel is finally living the life of his dreams, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness what will Maitree do when she will end up in ‘Tiwari Sadan’ once again after marrying Harsh as his father’s first wife is Sona Tai(Ananya Khare).

