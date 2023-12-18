Did You Know! Meet Ronnie Screwvala, the Newest Shark on Shark Tank India 3 Judges Panel

MUMBAI: As anticipation builds among Shark Tank India fans for the upcoming third season, one new addition to the judges' panel is generating excitement. Ronnie Screwvala, the Co-Founder and Chairperson of UpGrad, is set to join the esteemed panel of judges for Shark Tank India 3, bringing his wealth of experience to the platform known for nurturing promising startups.

Ronnie Screwvala's inclusion in the judging panel adds another layer of expertise to an already dynamic group of Sharks for the third season. The panel includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Varun Dua.

The official announcement of Ronnie Screwvala joining the panel was made through the show's social media handle, featuring a video revealing the newest Shark. The caption reads, "#SharkReveal We have with us Shark Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder and Chairperson, UpGrad, as the newest Shark in the Tank. #SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV."

Ronnie Screwvala is a multifaceted personality known for his contributions to entrepreneurship, entertainment, and education. With a degree in Economics from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, he founded UTV in 1990, a leading film studio in India at the time. He has also made significant contributions to the entertainment industry as a producer and actor, with hit films like Swades, Chup Chup Ke, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, Dev D, and Delhi 6 to his credit.

In 2015, Ronnie Screwvala co-founded UpGrad, an online education platform, showcasing his commitment to transforming the education landscape. His diverse background and entrepreneurial spirit make him a valuable addition to the Shark Tank India 3 judges panel.

As Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January on Sony LIV, viewers can look forward to the insights and expertise Ronnie Screwvala brings to the show's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

