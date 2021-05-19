Did you know Mohsin Khan's FIRST JOB was not as an actor?

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Mohsin Khan is seen in Star Plus' popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has won accolades for his stellar performance over the years.

Mohsin Khan has been associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 5 years now and continues to win hearts with his presence.

The actor has garnered a huge fan base over time, especially after he started doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We all know how the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left no chance to entertain the viewers with some interesting plot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata witnessed a major twist post-Naira's death.

The makers introduced Naira's lookalike Sirat who then makes a smashing entry in Kartik's life making things more complicated.

Well, YRKKH definitely proved to be a turning point in Mohsin Khan's career.

The actor has gained nationwide popularity for his character Kartik which has now become a household name.

Fans are always curious to know each and everything about their favourite TV stars.

We are here today to share an interesting update about Mohsin Khan's life which will take you by surprise.

Not many are aware that Mohsin Khan stepped into the showbiz world as something else and not an actor.

Mohsin Khan's first job was as an assistant director and not as an actor. Yes, you heard it right!

He started his career as the second assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal.

Mohsin Khan made his television debut with Star Plus's Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

The actor is currently seen romancing Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

