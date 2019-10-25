Did you Know that Natasa Stankovic is a professional Ballet performer?

MUMBAI: Star plus’s one of the most popular couple-based dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. With the race to the finale, the competition has got tougher and the celebrity couples are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as the popular actress Hina Khan will be gracing the stage of Nach Baliye 9 to encourage the contestants and judge them.

With a theme of Contemporary dance, the power couple Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni put their best foot forward by performing to ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ from the blockbuster movie ‘Kabir Singh’. The stellar Ballet performance by Natasa not only impressed the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan but also spell-bounded the celebrity guest Hina khan and everyone else present at the sets of the show.

Sharing her happiness, the gorgeous model and professional dancer Natasa Stankovic said, "I have learned ballet professionally for 17 years. I was not at all in practice and after 7 years, I performed again to this dance form. I feel immensely happy that my hard work has really paid off!"

Well, we can’t watch the professional dancer show some graceful moves!

