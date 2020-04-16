Did you know Nitish Bharadwaj wasn't keen on playing Krishna's role in Mahabharat?

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, shooting of films and TV shows too have come to a halt. Channels are thus re-telecasting classic shows to entertain viewers. Many old shows have returned to the TV screens and one of them is Mahabharat.

Unsurprisingly, the re-telecast of almost all the old shows witnessed massive TRPs, especially that of Ramayan and Mahabharat. But did you know that Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, wasn’t really destined to play the epic role, but he managed to bag it anyhow.

In a recent interview, Nitish revealed how he underwent screen tests for other characters of the show but fate had some other plans for him. Soon after, Ravi Chopra offered him the role of Krishna; however, he was skeptical to play such a great role and after giving a screen test, Nitish was selected among 55 people. “I was cast for the role of Vidur earlier, but suddenly someone else was given the role of Vidur in my place. I knew Ravi and we also did films together. When I went and asked Ravi, Ravi said that you are now 23-24 years old and Vidur will get old after a few episodes. It won't suit you,” said the actor.

He added, “After this, I had no job. After some time I got an offer again. I was being cast as Nakula in the show. I refused to do that. I wanted to play Abhimanyu, I told Ravi then he said that he will think. After some time I was called for screen test of Krishna's role but I refused. I told him that for the role of Krishna you need an experienced human being. How can you give the role of a great man to a new person? So he told me that you wanted to do a good role once you do a screen test. Just then did I give a screen test and it was final.”

