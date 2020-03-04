Did you know Patiala Babes’ Ashnoor Kaur once proved Anurag Kashyap wrong? Read to know…

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur’s journey in the television world is laudable. Her journey inspires many youngsters who want to enter the world of acting.

The pretty lady started her career as a child artist. She played the character of Prachi in the 2009 series Jhansi Ki Rani. Later, she went on to act in serials like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.

She is now playing Mini in Sony TV’s popular series, Patiala Babes.

Ashnoor has also acted in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan. Did you know an interesting thing happened during the making of Manmarziyaan?

Well, Manmarziyaan is an Anurag Kashyap directorial wherein Ashnoor, a popular television actress, played the role of Kiran. Before working with Ashnoor, Anurag had underestimated TV actors. Ashnoor revealed to a news agency that on the last day of shooting Manmarziyaan, Anurag told her that he had actually underestimated TV actors but she proved him wrong. Yes, her acting impressed the filmmaker.

Considering the work profile of Anurag and his popularity, Ashnoor did succeed in changing his opinion on TV actors.

What do you think about the same?