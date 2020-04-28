Did you know THIS popular personality discovered Bharti Singh?

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. From being nowhere in the entertainment industry to being one of the most prominent personalities of the small screen, Bharti has established a name for herself.

Bharti started as a stand-up comedian in reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4. She then appeared as a participant in Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka and Comedy Circus Mahasangram with her team.

In 2011, she appeared in Jubilee Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus Ke Tansen and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. The actress has also hosted the show Comedy Nights Bachao along with Krushna Abhishek.

But do you guys know how Bharti made her way in the world of comedy?

Bharti’s acting skills were recognized by comedian Sudesh Lahiri who saw her in the park during NCC camp. This impressed him and he offered Bharti a role, after which she did not look back in her life.

Well, Bharti definitely got a great start and today, she is one of the most famous personalities in the world of comedy.

