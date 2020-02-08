News

Did You Know? Prior to season 13, Mahira Sharma was SPOTTED in the PROMO of Bigg Boss 10!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 12:15 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 13 has become one of the most popular seasons of all times.

The show has always had a controversial format and has witnessed a fair share of entertainment along with a good dose of drama and fights. Some of the most popular contestants of the show are Siddharth

Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma among others. The have been various altercations and verbal spats between the contestants so much that at times they have crossed limits of morality too!

Mahira looks very pretty and much to our surprise we spotted her in the promo of Bigg Boss 10 which was a shoutout to the common folks to register if they want to participate in the show! Don't believe us?

Take a look:

We are surprised, aren't you?

Tags Bigg Boss 10 Mahira Sharma Siddharth Shukla Asim Riaz Shehnaaz Gill Paras Chabbra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unveils an album 'Mann Bheetar'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra unveils an album '...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here