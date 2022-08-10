Did you know Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Sambhabana Mohanty is pursuing PhD in sociology?

Sambhabana Mohanty

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favorite since its launch last year. With an engaging storyline, dramatic twists and turns as well as relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), and Tulsi (Kirti Nagpure), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Radha is stuck in the cold freezer and her life is hanging by a thread.  
 
Although Mohan and Trivedi family is trying to trace Radha’s location, Damini and her mother are doing everything in their power to stop them. While Damini is close to her mission to be successful, Sambhabana is struggling between managing her shoot and studies on the personal front. When an actor does a show, it’s not easy for him or her to take out time for any other time-consuming task. However, Sambhabana is studying for a PhD in Sociology from Sambalpur University, in Odisha. She is doing distance learning, as well as managing her shoot every day for the show. 
 
Sambhabana Mohanty mentioned, “Even though my mother is an actress from the Odisha film industry, and my father is a music album director, I still have an inclination towards studies. After completing my graduation, I worked in a few Hindi and Odia television serials and after that decided to pursue my studies and enroll myself for a PhD in Sociology. But clearly life had a different plan for me. Soon after signing up for the course, I got the offer to play Damini in Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, and without any second thought I took up the opportunity.  It is not easy to juggle between the two, I really have to take out time from the busy shoot schedule, but the professors and my production team are very supportive. So, I am able to manage both the things after all, and I hope I clear my exams with flying colors.” 
 
While Sambhabana is managing her shoot along with her studies, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Radha will come out of the freezing room? Will Mohan be able to rescue her within the right frame of time? Or will he lose her forever?
 
To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

