Did you know THIS Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor was a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 2?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series has been a hit among the viewers.

The TV czarina has successfully launched 5 seasons of the Naagin series and all of them proved to be a huge hit among the viewers.

Naagin series has given rise to the careers of a lot of TV actors that went on to become huge stars of the telly world.

In fact, there are so many actors on the small screen who desire to be a part of the show as it has become a brand now.

Today, we have got an interesting thing to reveal about the show which starred a popular face of Star Plus' current favourite TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Manas Adhiya who is currently seen as Sagar in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was an integral part of Naagin season 2.

He played the role of Sushant Mehra on the show.

Well, let us take you to the flashback.

Here's a video shared by Manas on his Instagram account where he is seen shooting for the scene where he dies on the show.

Take a look:

Well, Manas is currently slaying in the role of Sagar in Saath Nibhana Satahiya 2 and fans are loving his negative avatar.

Naagin 2 starred Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, and Adaa Khan in the lead roles.

What's your take on the same? Tell us in the comments.

