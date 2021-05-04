Did you know THIS Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress was a part of Baalveer Returns?

MUMBAI: SAB TV's popular fantasy fiction drama series Baalveer Returns is one of the most popular shows of the telly world.

Baalveer's second season is working wonders ever since it has hit the TV screens.

Baalveer Returns has an amazing bunch of actors and child artists that make the show a must-watch for the viewers, especially for the kids.

After the terrific season one of Baalveer, the makers made a smashing comeback with season two along with some new faces.

Dev Joshi reprised the role of Baalveer and yet again managed to win several hearts.

Baalveer's first season managed to successfully survive on the small screens for four years. It aired more than 1000 episodes which itself was a huge achievement.

Baalveer Returns too is working wonders and viewers have showered it with all the love. The show also stars child actors Khushi Bhardwaj, Vansh Sayani, Anahita Bhooshan, among others.

Well, we have an interesting trivia to share today about the show.

Baalveer Returns has seen so many actresses playing the roles of fairies. While some are seen in negative roles, some are seen in positive roles.

Well, a popular face from Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was also a part of Baalveer Returns. Any guesses who?

It was none other than Krutika Desai who is seen playing Radhika's character in Saathiya 2. Yes, you heard it right!

We came across a picture where we can see Krutika and Dev together from one of the stills.

Take a look:

Krutika played the role of Masti Pari on the show and she was lauded for her performance.

We are sure not many are aware of this.

