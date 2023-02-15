Did you know Shraddha Arya designed her own wedding look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming marriage sequence?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 16:50
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has offered some rather interesting twists to its viewers over the past few weeks. Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show, has turned out to be the reason behind several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) – Rishabh’s (Manit Joura) lives. While all the three stars have been having a great time shooting these dramatic sequences, it looks like a new chapter is all set to be unveiled in front of the audience and they are quite excited to find out what’s going to happen next!
 
In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, #Preejun fans will be delighted to see their favourite duo getting hitched. However, it will be Shraddha Arya’s special surprise that cannot be missed! While pictures of Arjun - Preeta’s wedding sequence have already gone viral, it seems like television diva Shraddha Arya did something very unique to make the dramatic marriage sequence special. Though she jokes about how Preeta is going to get married multiple times in Kundali Bhagya, the actress wanted this sequence to stand out and hence, she conceptualized her wedding look completely by herself. And we have to say that she set the temperature soaring with her beautiful new bridal avatar!

Talking about the wedding sequence and styling herself for the show, Shraddha revealed, “Preeta is one of the most loved TV characters and I have to say her journey has been very unique. TV enthusiasts have been following her tale since the show’s inception and the upcoming wedding sequence will also keep them at the edge of their seats. To be honest, I really wanted to make the track special; hence, I personally conceptualised my new wedding look by myself. In fact, when the team had started planning for this particular look, I asked them if I could design my own wedding look and they readily agreed.”

She further added, “After a few brainstorming sessions with the stylists and the creative team, we came up with a fascinating look and I am sure the sequence will grab everyone’s attention. I chose an elegant and slightly embroidered outfit and though it was heavy, I loved the final look to the core. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum and let the outfit shine. I must add that I have gotten married n number of times in Kundali Bhagya, but I still wanted to look as beautiful as a new bride during the sequence. In fact, when I walked onto the set, everyone hooted for me, which felt like a mini achievement. My husband also loved my look, but I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to the whole high-octane sequence that is coming up in Kundali Bhagya.”
 
While Shraddha is ecstatic about conceptualising her own look, viewers will surely be excited now that their favourite jodi - #Preejun - is finally getting married. However, will it be a happily ever after for Arjun - Preeta? Or will there be a new twist in the tale with Prithvi’s return?
 
To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 16:50

