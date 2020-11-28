Did you know Star Plus’ show Imlie’s lead Sumbul Touqeer was a part of Dhwani Bhanushali’s song ‘Vaaste’?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting piece for our avid readers.

Well, did you know that Star Plus show Imlie’s lead actress Sumbul Touqeer was a part of a popular song by Dhwani Bhanushali titled Vaaste?

Sumbul had been trying her luck in the entertainment industry for a long time. She did get to play important roles in several projects. However, the actress never shied away from taking up small yet interesting roles. While most of the actors are obsessed with screen time and screen presence, Sumbul comes across as a person who never lets go of any opportunity be it small or big.

Sumbul played Dhwani’s friend in the song which became a chartbuster.

Have a look at some stills of Sumbul from the song:

Well, before making it big in the industry, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazzudin Siddiqui, and Shahid Kapoor, among others, did small parts in various projects without considering the length and importance of their roles and looks like, their sheer honesty and dedication towards their craft has been one of the reasons behind their success.

Sumbul also falls in the same category. It is actors like Sumbul who proves that hard work, dedication, and determination are the major keys to success.

Recently, the actress shot for an intense scene and her performance speaks volumes about the talent she possesses.

Here’s wishing the actress all the best for her future endeavours.

