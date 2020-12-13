Did you know Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj of Anupama acted with the legendary Jackie Chan in the movie Myth; read to know more!

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and has done a lot of work in the world of television and Bollywood.

He was also a part of India's first boy band, A Band of Boys and then did his debut in Bollywood with the movie Khiladi 420 alongside Akshay Kumar. He has done over thirty-five movies and a few television serials.

These days he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Vanraj in Anupama which is the topmost loved and watched serial. The audiences are loving his pair with Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupama.

Now the lesser-known face is that Sudhanshu also worked with the legend Jackie Chan in his movie Myth alongside Bollywood actresses Mallika Sherawat.

We came across the scene of Sudhanshu along with Jackie Chan where he is seen fighting with him and doing all sorts of stunts.

Well, it's every actor’s dream to work with Jackie Chan and Sudandshu is really lucky to work with such a legend and share screen space with him.

We are sure that this must have been one of the best moments for the actor as he got to star in a movie with China’s mega superstar Jackie Chan.

Check out the fight and scene between Jackie and Sudhanshu below:

