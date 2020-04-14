Did you know Sunny Hindustani participated in THIS reality show before Indian Idol 10?

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani became a household name after winning India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The talented artist participated in the show to spread the charm of his mesmerising voice and boy he did it.

Sunny gave back-to-back hit performances in every episode. He won accolades not just from the judges but also from the viewers and all the celebrity guests.

The ace singer also managed to bag the trophy and the reason behind his victory is his hard work and dedication.

While everyone thought that it was Sunny's first reality show as a participant, but that's not true.

Sunny started his singing career in the year 2014 and in the same year, he was seen participating in the reality show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Check out Sunny's glimpse from the show:

Well, it seems Sunny had to wait for a couple of years to get name and fame which he eventually got from Indian Idol 10 in the year 2020.

