Did you know? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Munmun Dutta had worked with late Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Indian cinema faced a tremendous loss today. Irrfan Khan lost his battle to life. After battling for months with cancer, the actor bid adieu to the world as his condition deteriorated. From Bollywood to the South industry, actors couldn't come to terms with the loss.

Irrfan started his acting career with television. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita, also mourned Irrfan Khan's death on her Instagram handle. The actress recalled a fond memory with the actor, and revealed that she had featured opposite him in an ad years ago. Munmum said that his death feels like a personal loss to her, and she had uncontrollable tears after the sad news came in.

She said that she was a very big fan of his work, and had shot for an ad with him many years ago.

Take a look at Munmun's post for late Irrfan here.

Credits: Pinkvilla