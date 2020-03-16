Did you know? Before taking up Anandi Baa aur EmilyJazzy had shared the screen space with Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus is gearing up forthe launch of its new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. Starring the dynamicactress Jazzy Ballerini in the titular role of 'Firangi Bahu - Emily'.

Jazzy Ballerini has lived indifferent countries growing up, and this factors into her love for travel andthe curiosity to learn more about different cultures. One of the things thatattracted her to India was Bollywood and acting. Her first successfulproject was Sidhu Moosewala's Punjabi film 'Teri Meri Jodi' in 2019.

Many people don't know abouther passion towards film and acting, especially Indian cinema. SidhuMoosewala's movie gave her a big break and Jazzy gained her footing in the film industry.

Jazzy Ballerini on workingwith Sidhu Moosewala, "It was an honour to have been a part of a projectwith Sidhu Moosewala. It was my second time in India so I didn’t have an understanding about celebrities there but soon after living in India I realisedthat he was a legend for this country. I feel really happy that I got to workwith him. May he rest in peace."

Her new show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will explore the small-town of Gujarat and its livelihood of down-to-earthand traditional people who are absolutely boggled by the appearance of a foreigner 'Bahu'!

What will happen when thetraditional 'Saas' and sassy 'Videshi Bahu' make their way through day-to-daylife?

To find out, tune in to 'Anandi Baa aur Emily',premiering on the 4th of July, only on Star Plus!