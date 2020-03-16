Did you know? Before taking up Anandi Baa aur EmilyJazzy had shared the screen space with Sidhu Moosewala

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 17:03
Did you know? Before taking up Anandi Baa aur EmilyJazzy had shared the screen space with Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus is gearing up forthe launch of its new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. Starring the dynamicactress Jazzy Ballerini in the titular role of 'Firangi Bahu - Emily'. 

Jazzy Ballerini has lived indifferent countries growing up, and this factors into her love for travel andthe curiosity to learn more about different cultures. One of the things thatattracted her to India was Bollywood and acting.  Her first successfulproject was Sidhu Moosewala's Punjabi film 'Teri Meri Jodi' in 2019.  

Many people don't know abouther passion towards film and acting, especially Indian cinema. SidhuMoosewala's movie gave her a big break and Jazzy gained her footing in the film industry.  

Jazzy Ballerini on workingwith Sidhu Moosewala, "It was an honour to have been a part of a projectwith Sidhu Moosewala. It was my second time in India so I didn’t have an understanding about celebrities there but soon after living in India I realisedthat he was a legend for this country. I feel really happy that I got to workwith him. May he rest in peace."

Her new show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will explore the small-town of Gujarat and its livelihood of down-to-earthand traditional people who are absolutely boggled by the appearance of a foreigner 'Bahu'!  

What will happen when thetraditional 'Saas' and sassy 'Videshi Bahu' make their way through day-to-daylife?  

To find out, tune in to 'Anandi Baa aur Emily',premiering on the 4th of July, only on Star Plus!

Sidhu Moosewala Anandi Baa EmilyJazzy Anandi Baa aur Emily Teri Meri Jodi Videshi Bahu Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 17:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romantic! Abhimanyu and Akshara apologize to each other, Akshara feels relieved
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ashwini to be in favour of Pakhi’s surrogacy after being convinced by Bhavani
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped
MUMBAI: Rekha has been one of Indian cinema’s most legendary and sought-after actresses, but has not been acting in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Shocker! Just when things were looking up for Abhimanyu and Akshara, a creepy stalker makes an entry and has his eyes on Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: Sad! Rakhi mocks Vanraj, tauntingly calls him ‘Ex-Samdhi’
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Parth crushed under his parent’s expectations, Akshara gives a helping hand
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped
Whoa! Here is a sneak peek of veteran actress Rekha’s lavish lifestyle that will leave your jaw dropped
Latest Video