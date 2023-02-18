Did you know, the role of Chikki almost went to someone else? Check out the list of actors who rejected the role of Chikki in Gul Khan's Aashiqana

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey play the titular roles of Yash and Chikki in this really popular series. The show has paved its own way to success and is going to be back for season 3.
MUMBAI:The web series Aashiqana-Murder Ke Mausam Mein Pyaar is a romantic thriller directed by Atif Khan. It stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, and Pankaj B Singh in the lead roles. Three characters are featured in the story: a girl, a police officer, and a serial killer who is sought by the police.

The series is produced by a maverick in the entertainment industry Gul Khan and the show is made under the banner of Gen-K productions.

Gul Khan has been the name behind iconic shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo, Ishqbaaz, Nazar, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Ishq Par Zor Nahi.

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey play the titular roles of Yash and Chikki in this really popular series. The show has paved its own way to success and is going to be back for season 3.

Khushi Dubey is a wonderful artist who has amassed a lot of fan following and love by playing the role of Chikki. But did you know that the role almost went to another actress? Well, ahead of the release of Aashiqana season 3, check out the list of actors who rejected the role of Chikki in the show:

Sanaya Irani: Television’s darling was one of the first choices for this role but she did not really fit into the character.

Ashnoor Kaur: A favourite amongst many, she couldn't do the role because of her prior commitments.

Aditi Sharma: She is currently seen in the show Rab Se Hai Dua. As per reports, she also refused the show because of some personal reasons.

Niyati Fatnani: She is currently seen in the show Dear Ishq. She refused to be in the show because of other professional commitments.

Surbhi Jyoti: Surbhi, who has worked with Gul before in Qubool Hai, was also a top choice but because of other professional commitments, she too could not sign the show.

Well, we definitely know that the show would be very different if anyone other than Khushi essayed the role of Chikki. The audience have fallen in love with her.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

