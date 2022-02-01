Did You Know: The white T-shirt Pratik Sehajpal is seen sporting in the Bigg Boss 15 after-party is a GIFT from Salman Khan!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan gave him his own t-shirt to wear and Pratik Sehajpal just couldn't believe it.

"Actually during the after party, I was in the attire that we wore for the finale. He asked me to remove it and just relax. I told him that I haven’t carried any clothes here and that I’ve sent all my clothes back home. So he especially went inside and got me a t-shirt. I wore it and I genuinely feel that all the love and fans have given me is bigger than the trophy. My mom has genuinely prayed day and night for my success, my sister has worked hard and even the fans I feel I don't have enough words to praise them," he shared.

Talking about the love and appreciation that is coming his way, Pratik stated, "Honestly, when I was inside I was clueless as to what was happening outside and there were times when I doubted myself if I was doing right. I was totally unaware of what was happening outside. But after the finale night, when I came outside and Salman Khan sir gave me his t-shirt to wear and when I saw the number of trends on social media where people were supporting me. I am so thankful to the people who supported me. I am feeling that sapne sach hote hain… if you believe in something from the bottom of your heart the universe will make it happen no matter what. I was a law graduate, after giving 5 years to the field of law. Who can think that I will leave all that and come here to an unknown territory and will come this far. I prayed from the bottom of my heart to be here and I am very happy that I’ve been able to achieve it. It is a very big thing for me and I believe the sky's the limit."

Way to go Pratik!

CREDIT: TOI