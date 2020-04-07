Did you know, Vandana Pathak was skeptical on being a part of Khichdi as Jayshree?

MUMBAI: In the wake of coronavirus, as the shoots of several Television shows have been halted, the channels are bringing back old cult shows.

After Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Comedy Nights with Kapil, Star Bharat decided to air popular comedy shows Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. The channel arranged for an interesting virtual press conference wherein the cast of the show as well as the producer-writer duo JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia were present for an interaction with the media.

Reliving the Khichdi days, Vandana Pathak who played the character of Jayshree in the show said, “I was not at all sure about doing the character. I found it extremely difficult and thought that I won’t be able to perform as per what the makers want and then came Aatish (Kapadia). Aatish gave me a demo and frankly speaking, I just copied him. So, a lot of the credit for the acting must go to Aatish”.

Sumit Raghvan who played Sahil Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai said, “Aatish was a one man army. His narrations were so on point. He used to enact the entire scene single handedly holding on to the nuances of each character. We often used to feel that we should record just him acting all the characters in the show”.

Vandana later added, “One of the distinct factors was that we never used scripts for different actors. There used to be one script with Aatish. He used to explain the scenes along with dialogues and we used to learn from it. The way Aatish used to explain, we were able to grasp and understand well and perform”.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi airs from 10am to 12pm on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday.

