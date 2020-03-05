Did you know Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai fame Ashi Singh had a CRUSH on Parth Samthaan?

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai gave immense popularity to Ashi Singh who played the character of Naina in the show. Ashi as Naina became a household name. Well, soon the next edition of Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai may hit the Television screens, we at TellyChakkar.com have learned an interesting piece of information about Ashi Singh.

Did you know Ashi had a crush on Parth Samthaan?

Well, as per a few fans’ discussion on Twitter, Ashi had mentioned about crushing over Parth when Yeh Unn Dino KI baat Hai just started airing.

Not only this, the fans are also wanting the duo to work together and have already given a hashtag to them which is ParShi (combination of Parth and Ashi).

Have a look at the conversation between fans:

While Ashi is currently enjoying her break, Parth is rulling the Television space with his spectacular performance in Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag Basu. Also, Parth’s digital project Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon will soon stream on ALTBalaji.

