Did you see the VIDEO of Amitabh Bachchan clapping at Aditya Narayan's wedding ceremony? Watch Inside

MUMBAI: Superstar TV host Aditya Narayan finally got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal in a private ceremony. While this moment in everyone’s life seems to be a precious one, the newly married singer’s this moment from his wedding ceremony was made extra special with the presence of none other than Amitabh Bachchan. But wait there is a twist, rather we could say a funny twist. It was not actually the megastar at his wedding but a video clip of him, clapping and cheering the groom.

The video has Shweta being the first one to exchange garland at the varmala ceremony, but when it comes to Aditya, bride Shweta has been lifted up by her relatives, followed by Aditya too getting lifted by his relatives and he completes the varmala ceremony. But unlike other wedding videos, Aditya inserted Big B’s clip from the movie Lakshya, where he claps as the battalion reaches the final point in their battle and inform their leader of conquering the place. The clip has Amitabh saying, “They have done it. Our boys have reached” LOL!

Aditya shared this hilarious video with the caption, “Video edit courtesy idiot best friend @anupamsaroj87 featuring GOAT @amitabhbachchan #ShwetakishaAdi”

Since yesterday videos and pictures of his wedding ceremony have been floating on her internet. After tying the knot the groom in conversation with BT shared his wedlock with Shweta was like a dream come true, he said, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true.”

Well, we wish the couple a blissful life ahead!

