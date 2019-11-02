Diet Sabya takes a dig at Mouni Roy for her outfit

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses in the glamour world. She rose to fame with her performance in TV shows. She has acted in some popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin and many others. She made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, and since then there has been no looking back. She will be next seen in films like Brahmastra and Mogul. The actress is currently making headlines for her outfit.



Instagram account and the fashion police, Diet Sabya, has called out the Naagin actress for copying American supermodel, Kendall Jenner. On Halloween, the actress shared a picture of herself where she was wearing a pink ruffle dress which was a lot similar to Kendall’s pink outfit from Giambattista Valli official. Calling out on Mouni, Diet Sabya took to their Instagram account and wrote, “For #halloween, did @imouniroy dress up as @kendalljenner in a GANDI version of the @giambattistavalliparis x @hm dress? LOL.”



Take a look below: