News

Digangana Suryavanshi: I'm enjoying doing south Indian films

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2020 02:00 PM

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi has bagged her fourth south Indian film "SeetiMaarr", and she says she is enjoying working in movies from the region.

"I'm enjoying doing south Indian films, and very grateful for the love and acceptance I've received. I want to balance between south Indian and Hindi films," Digangana told IANS.

The "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera" actress made her debut in Bollywood with "FryDay" in 2018 and followed it up with "Jalebi" that also released in the same year.

She currently has Telugu film "SeetiMaarr" in her kitty.

"I am paired opposite Gopichand sir. I play a quirky and energetic news channel anchor," she shared about her role in the upcoming film.

"I've shot with Gopichand sir and it has been a very pleasant experience, happy to work with him," she added.

Tags Digangana Suryavanshi south Indian films TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Grand Finale of Indian Idol season 11

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here