Digital Singing Sensations – “Farmaan & Farmani” arrive at Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: The most sensational duo among all sibling singers, Farmaan and Farmani are all set to storm the stage and change the “Mausam” with their power packed performance at Indian Idol 2020. Sony Entertainment TelevSinging Sensationsision welcomes a fresh bunch of talented singers who have stood against all odds and one such duo that caught the attention of judges during the audition round were Farmaan and Farmaani from Muzaffarnagar – Uttar Pradesh. They are a digital sensational jodi and are popularly known as “Farmaan and Farmani siblings”. They have more than a million views on their YouTube singing videos and have been able to earn a name for themselves.

The moment the siblings graced the stage, judge Vishal Dadlani instantly recognized them and said, “Oh my god! You are the popular sibling Jodi who make amazing music and in fact, I had recently shared your video on my social media, and I am so glad to see you guys here. Indian Idol is blessed to have you on board.”

Farmani and Farmaan, upon their selection into Indian Idol 2020, proudly said, “We have struggled our way to make it to this day and we’re excited to be part of this iconic platform!” As their voices roared on stage, the judges were very impressed and said, “Indian Idol 2020 has always been a platform that represents the best talents in India and you are amongst them, all the best!” Both Farmani and Farmaan were very happy and they exclaimed saying, “We have always been made fun of in our village for our music but today, we answer every one of them with the same music!”

It is inspirational to see how this sensational jodi while doing their daily chores, makes such interesting and melodious music videos.

Stay Tuned as Sony Entertainment Television brings to you Indian Idol 2020 – Season 12 from 28th November 8PM with the theme "Phir Se Badlega Desh Ka Mausam – Indian Idol 2020 Ke Sath".