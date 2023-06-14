As Dil Diyaan Gallaan’s Dilpreet and Sanjot rekindle their love over social media Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam and the cast opens up about ‘love over the generations’

MUMBAI :There’s just something about old-timey love. From shy glances to handwritten letters, it warms your heart like no other. However, in this day and age, finding a partner who stays with you through thick and thin, is a task next to impossible. They say love conquers all but when misunderstandings and distance come into the picture, it takes immense understanding and compassion to overcome the differences. An intervention from cupid helps too. A couple on television that has audiences cheering them on is Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) and Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) from Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan. With their undying devotion for each other, Sanjot and Dilpreet Brar are a prime example of traditional true love.

So, when Sanjot’s character leaves Dilpreet, her husband of over 50 years to go to New York, the Brar family is left in shock. Deciding to take matters into their own hands, Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) and Veer (Paras Arora) use social media as a means to mend their grandparent’s relationship. What follows is a series of awe-worthy moments and cute exchanges that blends the best of modern age love and classic romance. As Dil Diyaan Gallaan bridges the gap between new age and traditional romance, this what the cast of the show has to say.

Pankaj Barry who plays the role of Dilpreet Brar, said, “Dilpreet and Sanjot’s relationship represents traditional love, rooted in compassion, respect, and unwavering commitment. Their bond withstands the test of time, reminding us of the enduring power it has. However, when Sanjot leaves for New York, even though Dilpreet won’t admit it, he’s heartbroken. His ego comes in the way of him conveying his true feelings a lot of the times. These days, while we always say that love isn’t like it used to be and social media strays away from the true essence of relationships, in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s case it brings them together."

Jasjeet Babbar who essays the role of Sanjot Brar, said, “I don’t think you can really compare love across different generations. At the end of the day, love is love. Be it written in long romantic letters or in emojis, I think its unfair to compare how either generation feels. While letters had a personal touch, postmen used to take too long. But these days, you can reach your loved one in just one text. In Sanjot and Dilpreet’s case, they are very old-fashioned when it comes to conveying their feelings, they check up on each other and make sure the other partner is coping well. To me that is the truest and gentlest form of love.”

Kaveri Priyam who plays the role of Amrita Brar, said, “I believe old is gold. The turn that Dilpreet and Sanjot’s love story has taken, while sad is cute in its own way. To see people who’ve known only each other and stood by one another for so long to be split apart because of familial differences is extremely sad. But even as their heart aches, it doesn’t diminish their fondness for one another. That kind of bond is something that it is extremely tough to find these days and I’ve been enjoying filming the cute scenes where Sanjot and Dilpreet message each other through social media. I can’t wait for them to make their way back to each other.”