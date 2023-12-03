'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter

Veteran actor Pankaj Berry is currently seen playing the role of father Dilpreet in the show 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'. He is shown to have a strained relationship with his son Mandeep (played by Sandeep Baswana) in the family drama, and it becomes worse after he comes to know that his son has sold his house.
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Pankaj Berry is currently seen playing the role of father Dilpreet in the show 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'. He is shown to have a strained relationship with his son Mandeep (played by Sandeep Baswana) in the family drama, and it becomes worse after he comes to know that his son has sold his house.

In the show, when the family is preparing for the Holi celebration, Dilpreet gets a huge shock when he comes to know that the house which he had mortgaged for buying machinery for the hospital has been sold off by Mandeep, and he receives notice of vacating the house. Nothing could be more painful for Dilpreet.

Pankaj, who is essaying the role of Dilpreet talks about the upcoming sequence in the show and says: "Dilpreet's life has never been the same since Mandeep came to India. From allowing Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) to meet him, he is going through one of the biggest challenges of his life and is undergoing a turmoil of emotions."

The 67-year-old actor made his TV debut with 'Gul Gulshan Gulfaam' and also went on to act in 'Tenali Rama', 'Junoon', 'Ek Tha Rusty', 'Swabhimaan', Peshwa Bajirao' and he was last seen in 'Kaatelal & Sons'.

He further shares that these kinds of complex roles are helpful for an actor to show their best skills and prove their talent.

"As an artist, portraying complex emotions helps you push boundaries and brings out the best in you. With Mandeep and Dilpreet's life being tangled this way, it will be interesting to watch how things unfold and if their relationship worsens after this situation," he adds.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 16:45

