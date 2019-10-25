Dil Dosti Dance fame Samentha Fernandes bags Amazon Prime’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.



Amazon Prime is coming up with an exciting web-series!



The project is tentatively titled Glitter and will be produced by Prarthana Behere’s husband Abhishek Jawkar, who is also the founder of The Red Bull Studios.



The series stars actors like Prarthana Behere, Kannan Arunachalam, Veebha Anand, Sonia Balani, Pankaj Vishnu, and Shiva Dagar.



Now, the latest update is that Dil Dosti Dance fame Samentha Fernandes will also be seen in the project.



A source close to the project also revealed that Samentha has quite a powerful role to play.



We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.