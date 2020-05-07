News

Is Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood willing to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi? The actress reveals

Asmita is popularly known for her role in Phir Bhi Na Maane... Badtameez Dil where she was starred opposite Pearl V Puri.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
07 May 2020 03:16 PM

MUMBAI: Apart from a bunch of television shows being aired on the small screens, the makers are coming up with various reality shows as well. Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others are top-rated shows which see lots of well-known faces of the Telly world participating. 

Asmita Sood who is currently seen as Setu in Star Plus' show Dil Hi Toh Hai opened about experimenting in various other shows during her live chat session with Tellychakkar. The actress was asked by her fans if she would love to be a part of a reality show. 

The actress was given two options, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Asmita was quick to mention that she is very adventurous and love to have thrilling experiences in her life and hence would love to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

Asmita revealed that whenever she gets an opportunity, she will definitely take-up and explore her adventurous side. 

Well, Asmita we would surely love to see you in the show. 

Dil Hi Toh Hai Asmita Sood Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss Pearl V Puri

