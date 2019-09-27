THIS Dil Hi Toh Hai actress shoots with Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Asmita Sood has worked in a couple of Television soaps. She is known for her work in Star Plus' Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and Sony TV's Dil Hi Toh Hai. Now, she is gearing up for her new project and for the same she is all set to shoot with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.



According to the reports, the actress has shot a music video with the actor. The song will be sung by B. Praak and will be produced under the banner of Desi Melodies. Asmita has confirmed the news to a leading portal and she has also confirmed about her shoot with Akshay Kumar. She said that she looked up to him as an actor but after working with him she started to respect him as a professional.