Dil se Dil Tak fame Puja Sharma to make her comeback with Laal Ishq's episodic

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.



Well the sources say actress Puja Sharma who was last seen in &Tv’s Dil Se Dil Tak in a negative role will be seen playing the role of a lead protagonist in the episodic.



“She will be paired opposite a dwarf and has wrapped up shooting for the episodic,” confirms the source.



Puja is making her come back after 1.5 years with the episodic.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Puja who confirmed the news with us. “Yes i am a part of Laal Ishq and am super happy about it as I got to work with the director of my old show,” says the actress.



This particular story is directed by Santram Varma.



Puja has been a part of shows like Gangaa on &TV, Mere Angane Mein on Star Plus, Naagin 1 on Colors to name a few.



Well the actress fells Laal Ishq episodic is a good way to make her comeback on the screen.

We wish Puja good luck for her future endeavors.